Israel police: Palestinian truck attack kills 4 in Jerusalem
This frame grab from video, shows Israeli emergency services personnel covering bodies with plastic sheets at scene of a truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem that killed at least four people and wounded several others in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Israeli police and rescue services said a Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers in one of the deadliest attacks of a more than yearlong campaign of violence.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|42 min
|Babes1197
|121,912
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|3 hr
|infonews
|125
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|10 hr
|Sparkle6658
|90
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|John
|18
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|15 hr
|Listen
|4
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|Ize Found
|71,282
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|22 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|24
