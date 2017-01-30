Israel police: January shooting in Haifa was 'terror' attack
Israeli police say an attack by an Arab resident in the port city of Haifa earlier this month was a "terror" attack. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says the investigation shows the man shot two Jews in separate attacks on Jan. 3, killing one and wounding the other.
