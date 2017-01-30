Israel police: January shooting in Ha...

Israel police: January shooting in Haifa was 'terror' attack

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Israeli police say an attack by an Arab resident in the port city of Haifa earlier this month was a "terror" attack. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says the investigation shows the man shot two Jews in separate attacks on Jan. 3, killing one and wounding the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 4 hr yehoshooah adam 106
News All Israeli ministers remain silent on Trump's ... 7 hr Brexit 1
News Israel's Netanyahu says U.S. embassy should be ... 9 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 19 hr TRD 71,330
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Sun Trump Man 3
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 27 Popular Phart 121,923
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC