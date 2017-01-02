Israel/Palestine: Some Officials Back...

Israel/Palestine: Some Officials Backing 'Shoot-to-Kill'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Humans Rights Watch

Some senior Israeli officials have been encouraging Israeli soldiers and police to kill Palestinians they suspect of attacking Israelis even when they are no longer a threat, Human Rights Watch said today in an analysis of those statements. Other Israeli officials have failed to repudiate the calls for excessive use of force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Humans Rights Watch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 41 min Bubblegum5910 121,910
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 43 min Russian Ainu 12
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 1 hr Le Jimbo 5
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 1 hr kuda 59
News Abbas willing to work with Trump administration 7 hr Listen 2
News Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment 8 hr Jellybeans8075 22
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 23 hr TRD 71,272
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,357 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,104

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC