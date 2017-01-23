Israel Ordered To Release Body of Bedouin Driver Who Ran Over Cop
Israel's Supreme Court ordered the state to release the body of a Bedouin teacher who ran over a police officer during demonstrations in an unauthorized Bedouin village over home demolitions. Police shot and killed Yacoub Abu al Kiyan, 50, as he attempted to drive through the demonstrations on the way to work.
