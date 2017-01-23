Israel mulls more administrative detentions, as numbers rise
In this Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 photo, Palestinian Hamza Hamad,16, walks with his horse at his home, in the village of Silwad, east of the West Bank city of Ramallah. High school student Hamza Hamad spent 10 months in an Israeli jail for alleged links to the Islamic militant Hamas, but was never charged with a crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|1 hr
|Democrat Hero
|5
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|20 hr
|Listen
|76
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|22 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|12
|Netanyahu confirms February White House visit
|Mon
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Donald Trump may move US Embassy in Israel
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power
|Mon
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC