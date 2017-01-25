Israel issues travel warning on Egypt...

Israel issues travel warning on Egypt's uprising anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Tuesday's notice comes amid intelligence of imminent militant attacks on the anniversary of Egypt's 2011 upheaval that toppled former autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Prime Minister's Benjamin Netanyahu's counterterrorism office says there's a "high level" threat of attacks on Jan. 25. It recommends Israelis leave the area immediately and those planning on visiting change plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 4 hr berklee 28
News Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min... 5 hr payola 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 hr Ize Found 71,323
News Make Jerusalem Safe Again 9 hr Bagi 3
News Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ... 10 hr madoff sinogog 2
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) 10 hr madoff sinogog 33
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 11 hr yehoshooah adam 91
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,592 • Total comments across all topics: 278,259,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC