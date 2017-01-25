Israel issues travel warning on Egypt's uprising anniversary
Tuesday's notice comes amid intelligence of imminent militant attacks on the anniversary of Egypt's 2011 upheaval that toppled former autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Prime Minister's Benjamin Netanyahu's counterterrorism office says there's a "high level" threat of attacks on Jan. 25. It recommends Israelis leave the area immediately and those planning on visiting change plans.
