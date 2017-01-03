Israel indicts Arab lawmaker for smug...

Israel indicts Arab lawmaker for smuggling phones to prison

" Israel's attorney general says he's decided to indict an Arab lawmaker for smuggling cellphones to Palestinians serving prison sentences for security offenses. Avichai Mendelblit's office said Thursday that he will charge Basel Ghattas with prohibited use of property for terrorist purposes as well as fraud and breach of trust.

