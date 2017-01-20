Israel-Hamas dispute over return of b...

Israel-Hamas dispute over return of bodies

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Israel has ruled that it will not release to their families the bodies of Hamas militants killed during attacks on Israelis but will instead bury them. The decision by the security Cabinet followed the release on Sunday by the Palestinian group of video footage showing a mock birthday party for Israeli soldier Oron Shaul, believed by the army to have been killed in the 2014 Gaza war.

Chicago, IL

