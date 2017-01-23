Israel approves 2,500 West Bank settl...

Israel approves 2,500 West Bank settlement homes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

This March 14, 2011 file photo, shows a general view of a construction site in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Modiin Illit. B'tselem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 10 min yehoshooah adam 80
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 15 min berklee 17
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... 2 hr Listen 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr TRD 71,322
News New Israeli settlements 'seriously undermine' p... 6 hr okiady 2
News State Dept. reviewing $221 million payment to P... 7 hr lolol 2
News Obama sent Palestine $221M hours before leaving... 8 hr Advents 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC