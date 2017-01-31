Israel apologizes to Mexico for Netanyahu's tweet on US wall
Israel's president has apologized to Mexico for a tweet by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that appeared to endorse U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed border wall. A statement on Tuesday from President Reuven Rivlin's office says he told Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in a phone call that there has been a misunderstanding.
