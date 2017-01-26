Israel acts to decriminalise small-scale marijuana use
Israel plans to decriminalise personal marijuana use, Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan said on Thursday, adopting an approach similar to some U.S. states and European countries. Erdan said that if the government approves his new policy, those caught smoking marijuana would be fined rather than arrested and prosecuted.
