Israel acts to decriminalise small-sc...

Israel acts to decriminalise small-scale marijuana use

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Israel plans to decriminalise personal marijuana use, Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan said on Thursday, adopting an approach similar to some U.S. states and European countries. Erdan said that if the government approves his new policy, those caught smoking marijuana would be fined rather than arrested and prosecuted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 34 min Frogface Kate 40
News Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min... 13 hr payola 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 16 hr Ize Found 71,323
News Make Jerusalem Safe Again 17 hr Bagi 3
News Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ... 18 hr madoff sinogog 2
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) 18 hr madoff sinogog 33
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 19 hr yehoshooah adam 91
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,517 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC