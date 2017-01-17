Islamic organization indirectly condemns Trump plan to move Israel embassy
Foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Thursday indirectly condemned plans by US President-elect Donald Trump to move the American Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. A statement issued after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur didn't mention the United States or Trump by name, but said the OIC rejected any actions that could undermine the ability of Palestinians to claim part of Jerusalem in a future state.
