Is Ivanka Trump Jewish? In Israel, she has a trump card
Last summer, Israel's religious authorities issued a ruling that raised doubts about her conversion to Judaism. But after her father was elected president, they have changed their tune, raising eyebrows among activists who have long lobbied the rabbinical establishment to be more tolerant toward converts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|4 hr
|Listen
|104
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|4 hr
|Popular Phart
|121,924
|Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf...
|7 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|12
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Ize Found
|71,326
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|7 hr
|berklee
|80
|Thomas Friedman: Trump's 'one paragraph' approa...
|13 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|13 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
