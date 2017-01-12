Iran, Syria ordered to pay nearly $2 m. over attack that killed Israeli baby
US court ruling made on grounds that Tehran and Damascus provide financial backing to the Palestinian terrorist group, to which the attacker belonged. A US court this week ordered the governments of Iran and Syria to pay nearly $200 million to the family of an Israeli infant killed by a Hamas terrorist in a 2014 vehicular attack in Jerusalem.
