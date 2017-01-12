Iran, Syria ordered to pay nearly $2 ...

Iran, Syria ordered to pay nearly $2 m. over attack that killed Israeli baby

Jerusalem Post

US court ruling made on grounds that Tehran and Damascus provide financial backing to the Palestinian terrorist group, to which the attacker belonged. A US court this week ordered the governments of Iran and Syria to pay nearly $200 million to the family of an Israeli infant killed by a Hamas terrorist in a 2014 vehicular attack in Jerusalem.

Chicago, IL

