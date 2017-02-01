Iran refuses to confirm conducting missile test

The U.N. Security Council met privately later at the Trump administration's request, and U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said afterward that the world should be "alarmed" at the Iranian test and the council should take action. Haley called the medium-range ballistic missile test "absolutely unacceptable" and said Iran is "being naive" by thinking the U.S. and others accept its contention that it has no intention of attacking any country.

