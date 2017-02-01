Iran refuses to confirm conducting mi...

Iran refuses to confirm conducting missile test

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The U.N. Security Council met privately later at the Trump administration's request, and U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said afterward that the world should be "alarmed" at the Iranian test and the council should take action. Haley called the medium-range ballistic missile test "absolutely unacceptable" and said Iran is "being naive" by thinking the U.S. and others accept its contention that it has no intention of attacking any country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 2 hr Lawrence 110
News Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ... 4 hr Old Pom 6
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr TRD 71,332
News Analysis: Obama, Trump, Holocaust remembrance a... 9 hr Lips5152 2
News Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of... 9 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Netanyahu tweets like Trump. Great idea 12 hr tomin cali 1
News All Israeli ministers remain silent on Trump's ... Mon Brexit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,677 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC