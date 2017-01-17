Invitations in hand, West Bank settle...

Invitations in hand, West Bank settlers head to inauguration

For nearly 50 years, Israel's settler movement has been criticized, condemned and ostracized by the international community. But on Friday, they say they will be greeted with open arms as invited guests to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

