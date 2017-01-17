IDF soldier killed in maintenance accident in northern Israel
An IDF soldier was killed in a maintenance accident while doing routine work on a vehicle on a military base in northern Israel on Monday night. The soldier was named by the military as Corporal Viacheslav Gregory, 20 from Rishon Lezion.
