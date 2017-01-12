Hungarian far-right leader says he re...

Hungarian far-right leader says he respects Israel's right to exist

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The chairman of Hungary's far-right Jobbik party, whose leaders often have inveighed against Jews, Israel and Zionism, said his party will no longer single out the Jewish state. Gabor Vona, who last month for the first time sent Hanukkah holiday greetings from Jobbik to at least two Hungarian rabbis, made the remark about Israel during an interview published Wednesday by Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas Trump loyalist, a candidate for cabinet p... 1 hr Splits2898 3
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 4 hr Pieces of a Man 37
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 13 hr TRD 71,298
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) 14 hr fix is in 31
News FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Palest... 14 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 18 hr Listen 7
News Far-right Party in Austria Seeks to Win Over Jews 22 hr Brexit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,955 • Total comments across all topics: 277,891,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC