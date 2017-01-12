Hungarian far-right leader says he respects Israel's right to exist

The chairman of Hungary's far-right Jobbik party, whose leaders often have inveighed against Jews, Israel and Zionism, said his party will no longer single out the Jewish state. Gabor Vona, who last month for the first time sent Hanukkah holiday greetings from Jobbik to at least two Hungarian rabbis, made the remark about Israel during an interview published Wednesday by Reuters.

