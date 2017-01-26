Glasgow Celtic fans urge Rod to cance...

Glasgow Celtic fans urge Rod to cancel Israel gig

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: RTE.ie

Glasgow Celtic football fans have signed a petition requesting veteran Scottish singer Rod Stewart to cancel his gig in Israel in June. According to the Scotland's Daily Record newspaper, the petition had 825 signatures by last Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 25 min Ize Found 71,329
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr Lotteries Abandon... 103
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... 20 hr HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Popular Phart 121,923
News Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf... Fri Lawrence Wolf 12
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... Fri berklee 77
News Thomas Friedman: Trump's 'one paragraph' approa... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,391 • Total comments across all topics: 278,362,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC