Gaza Fisherman Who Collided with Israeli Ship Declared Dead
The family of a Palestinian fisherman who disappeared after colliding with an Israeli navy ship off the Gaza coast has declared him dead. Hundreds held a symbolic funeral Saturday for 33-year-old Mohammed Al-Hissi at a Gaza fishing harbor following three days of searches failed to locate a body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|8 min
|Listen
|3
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|25 min
|Listen
|88
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ize Found
|71,282
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|6 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|24
|Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10)
|7 hr
|Shareef
|3,109
|Southerners protest new Israeli fence (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|French city freezes twinning with Safed to pres... (Oct '14)
|8 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC