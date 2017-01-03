French supermarket apologizes for 'made in Israeli settlement' labels
Israel and its advocates have argued the labeling is discriminatory but the EU officials who passed it say it is in keeping with consumers' right to receive accurate information on products. Following complaints, a French supermarket store apologized for applying labels reading "made in Israeli settlements" to some of its products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|23
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ize Found
|71,281
|Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10)
|9 hr
|Khan
|3,108
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|19 hr
|Itstartswithaz
|2
|A nation divided under the weight of one bullet
|23 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Janfrie Wakim: New Zealand must show Israel cos...
|23 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|Thu
|kuda
|87
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC