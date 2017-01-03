French supermarket apologizes for 'ma...

French supermarket apologizes for 'made in Israeli settlement' labels

Read more: Jerusalem Post

Israel and its advocates have argued the labeling is discriminatory but the EU officials who passed it say it is in keeping with consumers' right to receive accurate information on products. Following complaints, a French supermarket store apologized for applying labels reading "made in Israeli settlements" to some of its products.

