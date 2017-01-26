French far-right party official holds...

French far-right party official holds meetings in Israel

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The secretary general of France's far-right political party visited Israel on Thursday and met with military, government and political officials, though Israel shuns the party. Israel has no official ties to the National Front because of its far-right ideology and history of anti-Semitism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 10 min Babez9776 121,923
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 14 min spud 65
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 5 hr W1WCR 98
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 5 hr Listen 14
News Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min... Wed payola 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Wed Ize Found 71,323
News Make Jerusalem Safe Again Wed Bagi 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,981 • Total comments across all topics: 278,294,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC