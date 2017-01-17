Four Israelis escape attack near nort...

Four Israelis escape attack near northern Samaria Arab village

Three soldiers on break and a civilian escaped potential lynching when they entered area near an Arab village in northern Samaria earlier. As the four neared the village of Qusra, they were confronted by local Arab villagers, municipality head Abdul Azeem al-Wadi told AFP.

Chicago, IL

