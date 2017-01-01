Flashback: Rubio Objects to Obama's UN Nominees Who Failed to Defend Israel
Sen. Marco Rubio foresaw how the U.S. representatives at the United Nations would abandon Israel. In 2013, he spoke before Congress announcing how he could not support Samantha Power as UN ambassador because she, like many Obama appointees, had not renounced the UN's anti-Israel agenda.
