Female Palestinian charged with attempted murder in thwarted stabbing attack
A 17-year-old female Palestinian was charged with attempted murder at Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for the attempted stabbing of an IDF soldier last month at the Kalandiya Crossing checkpoint, separating Jerusalem and the West Bank. According to police, on December 12, the suspect charged the soldier, who was on guard duty, with a knife in her hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|5 min
|Dems R Dull Witted
|89
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|47 min
|Ize Found
|71,275
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|4 hr
|Hanukah Hal
|144
|Despite PM's ban, French Senate president visit...
|6 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|7 hr
|Ainu
|14
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|12 hr
|Injudgement
|74
|In Palestinian eyes, all Israel is one settlement
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC