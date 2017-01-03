Female Palestinian charged with attem...

Female Palestinian charged with attempted murder in thwarted stabbing attack

A 17-year-old female Palestinian was charged with attempted murder at Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for the attempted stabbing of an IDF soldier last month at the Kalandiya Crossing checkpoint, separating Jerusalem and the West Bank. According to police, on December 12, the suspect charged the soldier, who was on guard duty, with a knife in her hand.

Chicago, IL

