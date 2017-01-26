Eighth Palestinian killed by Israeli forces this year

Israeli forces shot and killed a 19-year-old Palestinian and injured several others early Sunday morning in Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, after clashes erupted following an Israeli army raid into the camp. Locals identified the slain young man as 19-year-old Muhammad Mahmoud Abu Khalifa, with sources saying he was shot with a live bullet in the State-run Palestinian news agency Wafa said that Abu Khalifa was left on the ground for hours before paramedics were able to evacuate his body.

