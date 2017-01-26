Eighth Palestinian killed by Israeli ...

Eighth Palestinian killed by Israeli forces this year

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Israeli forces shot and killed a 19-year-old Palestinian and injured several others early Sunday morning in Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, after clashes erupted following an Israeli army raid into the camp. Locals identified the slain young man as 19-year-old Muhammad Mahmoud Abu Khalifa, with sources saying he was shot with a live bullet in the State-run Palestinian news agency Wafa said that Abu Khalifa was left on the ground for hours before paramedics were able to evacuate his body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,330
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 4 hr Ex Con Prostitute 105
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... 7 hr Trump Man 3
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Sat HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Popular Phart 121,923
News Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf... Jan 27 Lawrence Wolf 12
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... Jan 27 berklee 77
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,378,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC