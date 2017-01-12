Does a Photograph Show a Palestinian Boy Getting Shot by Israeli Soldiers?
A photograph purportedly showing a young Palestinian boy after he was shot in the heart by an Israeli soldier is actually a still from a movie. A photograph shows a Palestinian boy after he was shot in the heart by an Israeli soldier during the First Intifada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|43 min
|yehoshooah adam
|53
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|6 hr
|Butterfly4273
|121,922
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|8 hr
|Russian Ainu
|25
|Texas Trump loyalist, a candidate for cabinet p...
|11 hr
|Splits2898
|3
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|Pieces of a Man
|37
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|23 hr
|TRD
|71,298
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|fix is in
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC