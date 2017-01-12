Does a Photograph Show a Palestinian ...

Does a Photograph Show a Palestinian Boy Getting Shot by Israeli Soldiers?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Urban Legends

A photograph purportedly showing a young Palestinian boy after he was shot in the heart by an Israeli soldier is actually a still from a movie. A photograph shows a Palestinian boy after he was shot in the heart by an Israeli soldier during the First Intifada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 43 min yehoshooah adam 53
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 6 hr Butterfly4273 121,922
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 8 hr Russian Ainu 25
News Texas Trump loyalist, a candidate for cabinet p... 11 hr Splits2898 3
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 14 hr Pieces of a Man 37
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 23 hr TRD 71,298
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) 23 hr fix is in 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,902,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC