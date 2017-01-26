Diplomatic debut: Trump makes uneven ...

Diplomatic debut: Trump makes uneven entry onto world stage

The president shifted a jam-packed schedule Friday to make room for an hourlong phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who had abruptly snubbed the new president by canceling a visit. Trump's team had appeared to respond by threatening a hefty border tax on Mexican imports.

Chicago, IL

