Diplomatic debut: Trump makes uneven entry onto world stage
The president shifted a jam-packed schedule Friday to make room for an hourlong phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who had abruptly snubbed the new president by canceling a visit. Trump's team had appeared to respond by threatening a hefty border tax on Mexican imports.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|12 min
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|19 hr
|Listen
|101
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|19 hr
|Popular Phart
|121,923
|Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf...
|23 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|12
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|23 hr
|Ize Found
|71,326
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|23 hr
|berklee
|77
|Thomas Friedman: Trump's 'one paragraph' approa...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
