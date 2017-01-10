Defense/Security Rivlin: Internal div...

Defense/Security Rivlin: Internal divisions a grave threat to Israel's security Gary Willig,

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

President Reuven Rivlin warned that internal divisions within Israeli society constitute a grave threat to national security Monday at the annual Institute for National Security Studies conference. During his address, Rivlin praised the work of the INSS in bringing discussions about national security to the Israeli public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr Listen 76
News 'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob... 4 hr South Knox Hombre 12
News Netanyahu confirms February White House visit 5 hr Le Jimbo 9
News Donald Trump may move US Embassy in Israel 8 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power 14 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 17 hr Listen 11
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sun TRD 71,320
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,182,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC