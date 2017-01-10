Defense/Security Rivlin: Internal divisions a grave threat to Israel's security Gary Willig,
President Reuven Rivlin warned that internal divisions within Israeli society constitute a grave threat to national security Monday at the annual Institute for National Security Studies conference. During his address, Rivlin praised the work of the INSS in bringing discussions about national security to the Israeli public.
