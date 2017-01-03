Cypriot firefighter accused of self-p...

Cypriot firefighter accused of self-promotion in Israel

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A Cypriot firefighter, standing to the right of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife Sara, is wearing a chief inspector's jacket with three stars, when his rank is apparently only inspector. A Cypriot firefighter is under fire - figuratively - for donning the uniform of a chief inspector when in fact he is only an inspector, during a stint fire-fighting in Israel in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 2 hr infonews 125
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 9 hr Sparkle6658 90
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 10 hr John 18
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 14 hr Listen 4
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 19 hr Ize Found 71,282
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 21 hr yehoshooah adam 24
News Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10) 22 hr Shareef 3,109
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,907 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,222

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC