Controversial New Jersey Rabbi Who Downplayed Campus Rape Draws Protests on Visit to Israel

An impending visit by controversial New Jersey rabbi Steven Pruzansky has the Israeli town of Modi'in up in arms, according to a report in Haaretz . Pruzansky, who leads Teaneck, N.J.'s Congregation Bnai Yeshurun, has a long track record of inflammatory statements.

Chicago, IL

