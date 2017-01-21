Commentary: Please don't bash the U.N. over Israeli settlement vote
After the adoption of United Nations Security Council resolution 2334 affirming the illegality of the Israeli settlements in the 1967 Palestinian occupied territories, members of Congress rushed to bash the United Nations. Many even threatened to cut off funding to the U.N. as well as small non-permanent member states that voted for that resolution, but made no such threats against Britain, China, France, and Russia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power
|7 hr
|xxxxxxxxx
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Ize Found
|71,317
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|13 hr
|Gismys
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|20 hr
|Ainu
|28
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|21 hr
|Max
|6
|At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump U.N. pick Haley backs moving U.S. Embassy...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
