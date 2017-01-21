Commentary: Please don't bash the U.N...

Commentary: Please don't bash the U.N. over Israeli settlement vote

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

After the adoption of United Nations Security Council resolution 2334 affirming the illegality of the Israeli settlements in the 1967 Palestinian occupied territories, members of Congress rushed to bash the United Nations. Many even threatened to cut off funding to the U.N. as well as small non-permanent member states that voted for that resolution, but made no such threats against Britain, China, France, and Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power 7 hr xxxxxxxxx 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr Ize Found 71,317
News 'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob... 13 hr Gismys 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 20 hr Ainu 28
News Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran... 21 hr Max 6
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump U.N. pick Haley backs moving U.S. Embassy... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,261 • Total comments across all topics: 278,133,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC