Brussels bombers searched for Jews, Israelis before the attack
The Islamic State suicide bombers who attacked Brussels airport last year targeted passengers travelling to the United States and also Jewish people, several sources told AFP. The Belgian-led investigation believes a check-in counter for an American carrier was one of the targets in the March 22, 2016 attacks, the sources said on condition of anonymity.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Israeli settlements 'seriously undermine' p...
|35 min
|jeffbrightone
|1
|State Dept. reviewing $221 million payment to P...
|44 min
|lolol
|2
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|46 min
|oblameo
|11
|Obama sent Palestine $221M hours before leaving...
|1 hr
|Advents
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,321
|Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ...
|5 hr
|okiady
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Mon
|Listen
|76
