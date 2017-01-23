Brussels bombers searched for Jews, I...

Brussels bombers searched for Jews, Israelis before the attack

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ynetnews

The Islamic State suicide bombers who attacked Brussels airport last year targeted passengers travelling to the United States and also Jewish people, several sources told AFP. The Belgian-led investigation believes a check-in counter for an American carrier was one of the targets in the March 22, 2016 attacks, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ynetnews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Israeli settlements 'seriously undermine' p... 35 min jeffbrightone 1
News State Dept. reviewing $221 million payment to P... 44 min lolol 2
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 46 min oblameo 11
News Obama sent Palestine $221M hours before leaving... 1 hr Advents 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr Ize Found 71,321
News Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ... 5 hr okiady 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Mon Listen 76
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,690 • Total comments across all topics: 278,218,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC