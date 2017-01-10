Body of former Jerusalem bishop, activist Capucci in Lebanon
The body of Monsignor Hilarion Capucci, the former Greek Melkite Catholic archbishop in Jerusalem who was exiled to the Vatican for his pro-Palestinian activism, has arrived in Lebanon where he will be buried. A native of Aleppo, Syria, Capucci died in Rome on Jan. 1 at the age of 94. A funeral is expected Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|37 min
|berklee
|97
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|47 min
|Pieces of a Man
|22
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|1 hr
|Listen
|5
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|TRD
|71,285
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|5 hr
|pitsall
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|9 hr
|Brian_G
|121,914
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|17 hr
|infonews
|125
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC