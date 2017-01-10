Belgium court orders arrest of former Israel top official for war crimes
Livni is accused [MEM report] of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during her time as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2006-2009. She oversaw the Israeli military operation "Cast Lead" in the Gaza Strip from which the crimes allegedly stem.
