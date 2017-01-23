Behind Trumpa s Plan to Move the US E...

Behind Trumpa s Plan to Move the US Embassy From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Israeli officials are awaiting what could be one of the first announcements from the new Trump administration: A decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Such a move, which Trump repeatedly promised on the campaign trail, may please many Israelis but anger Palestinians as well as officials in Arab nations, who could see it as directly provocative and a hindrance to future peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

Chicago, IL

