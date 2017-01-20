Archbishop Capucci, deported in '70s from Israel, dies
Monsignor Hilarion Capucci, who was an archbishop in Jerusalem when Israel convicted him in 1976 of using his diplomatic status to smuggle arms to Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank, has died. He was 94. A native of Aleppo, Syria, the Greek-Melkite priest had a history of activism linked to the Palestinian and other Middle East conflicts.
