Apparently, A Truck Decided on Its Ow...

Apparently, A Truck Decided on Its Own to Murder Four Israelis

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mediaite.com

I was horrified to hear this morning, from multiple news sources, about how a truck decided on its own to murder four Israelis. JUST IN: Truck runs over group of Israeli soldiers in West Jerusalem; four dead, 15 injured, emergency services say https://t.co/ocuTRdXFZT pic.twitter.com/ldeHDAzNPd The truck's attack comes after two trucks attacked and killed dozens in Nice, France and Berlin and a car attacked Ohio State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 7 min Strong Wakamoto 21
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 2 hr kuda 98
News Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran... 3 hr YugeRussianOilSale 4
News Don't Defund the U.N., Just Say 'Go!' 6 hr Geezer 1
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 7 hr Pieces of a Man 22
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 8 hr Listen 5
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 11 hr TRD 71,285
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,742,756

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC