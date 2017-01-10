Apparently, A Truck Decided on Its Own to Murder Four Israelis

I was horrified to hear this morning, from multiple news sources, about how a truck decided on its own to murder four Israelis. JUST IN: Truck runs over group of Israeli soldiers in West Jerusalem; four dead, 15 injured, emergency services say https://t.co/ocuTRdXFZT pic.twitter.com/ldeHDAzNPd The truck's attack comes after two trucks attacked and killed dozens in Nice, France and Berlin and a car attacked Ohio State University.

