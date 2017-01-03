American, Israeli win Bible quiz in J...

American, Israeli win Bible quiz in Jerusalem

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Winners of 2016 Adult International Bible Quiz, Yair Shahak and Yafit Silman , December 28, 2016 Shahak, 28, representing the US, shared the honor with Israeli Yafit Silman, according to Ynet News. Shahak's wife, Yaelle Frohlich, was also a finalist in the competition, representing Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr Jemz1115 121,910
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 1 hr Russian Ainu 15
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 1 hr Le Jimbo 94
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 2 hr kuda 79
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 9 hr Licks7319 145
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 11 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 71,277
News Despite PM's ban, French Senate president visit... 21 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,001 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,700

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC