American, Israeli win Bible quiz in Jerusalem
Winners of 2016 Adult International Bible Quiz, Yair Shahak and Yafit Silman , December 28, 2016 Shahak, 28, representing the US, shared the honor with Israeli Yafit Silman, according to Ynet News. Shahak's wife, Yaelle Frohlich, was also a finalist in the competition, representing Canada.
