After verdict, Israeli military at odds with politicians
Elor Azaria cries outside the Israeli military court in Tel Aviv, Israel. The Israeli military, which has battled foes on
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|2 hr
|Itstartswithaz
|2
|Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10)
|3 hr
|silber apartheid
|3,107
|A nation divided under the weight of one bullet
|6 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Janfrie Wakim: New Zealand must show Israel cos...
|6 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|TRD
|71,280
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|Thu
|kuda
|87
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|Thu
|Le Jimbo
|97
