A look at the stakes if US moves Israel embassy to Jerusalem
FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Palestinians pray in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City. The Palestinians are ringing alarm bells over Donald Trump's st... .
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Pieces of a Man
|32
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|3 hr
|berklee
|114
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Alford
|71,293
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|8 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|43
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|11 hr
|cattus
|121,918
|Arutz Sheva ExclusivePolygamy fueling mass Bedo...
|18 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|21 hr
|West 11th
|5
