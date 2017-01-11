72 countries set to attend Paris peace confab
French President Francois Hollande, left, greets US Secretary of State John Kerry upon his arrival for their talks at the Elysee palace in Paris on November 17, 2015. French authorities are expecting 72 countries to attend Sunday's Middle East peace conference in Paris - but not Israel or the Palestinians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|36 min
|berklee
|114
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|John
|31
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Alford
|71,293
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|5 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|43
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|7 hr
|cattus
|121,918
|Arutz Sheva ExclusivePolygamy fueling mass Bedo...
|15 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|17 hr
|West 11th
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC