5 things for Wednesday, January 25, 2...

5 things for Wednesday, January 25, 2017: Border wall, Israel, Oscars

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: WABC-AM New York

Good Wednesday morning. There's actually quite a few pieces of good news today. So keep reading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WABC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 6 min True Christian wi... 85
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 8 min Frogface Kate 21
News 'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob... 12 min True Christian wi... 13
News The struggle to preserve Gaza's treasures (Feb '11) 1 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Palestinian PM: Donors must keep Gaza pledges (Oct '14) 1 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 4
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... 9 hr Listen 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 10 hr TRD 71,322
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,491 • Total comments across all topics: 278,235,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC