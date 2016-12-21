4 sisters allegedly killed by mother ...

4 sisters allegedly killed by mother in suspected murder-suicide buried in Jerusalem

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Police and rescuers at the scene where a woman and four children were killed in a fire at an apartment in Jerusalem on January 1, 2017. The four sisters killed on Sunday, allegedly by their mother, in a suspected murder-suicide in their Jerusalem apartment, were buried late Monday in the capital's Har Hamenuhot cemetery in Givat Shaul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 58 min Le Jimbo 77
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 13
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 1 hr Injudgement 75
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 14 hr Ize Found 71,273
News In Palestinian eyes, all Israel is one settlement 15 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Abbas willing to work with Trump administration Sun Listen 2
News Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ... Sat Dont drink and drive 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,502 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,285

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC