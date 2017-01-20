2016 record year for Israeli air traffic

Read more: Jerusalem Post

Statistics released on Sunday by the Israel Airports Authority reveal that 2016 was another record breaking year for international air traffic and travel from Ben-Gurion Airport. According to the statistics, more than 17 million travelers passed through Ben Gurion over the year for more than 110,000 incoming and outgoing international flights.

Chicago, IL

