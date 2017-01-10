10 stunning Israeli artworks that can be worn as shoes
Israel is known for its innovation in medical research, defense technology and startup companies - but a new exhibition shows that the country's creative spirit also extends to shoes. " A Walk of Art: Visionary Shoes ," which runs Jan. 24-Feb. 13 at the Parasol Projects Gallery in New York, features more than 60 unique shoe designs, some of which look more like sculptures than footwear.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|TRD
|71,320
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power
|21 hr
|xxxxxxxxx
|2
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|Sat
|Gismys
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Sat
|Ainu
|28
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|Sat
|Max
|6
|At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
