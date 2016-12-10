With clock ticking, Palestinians pin ...

With clock ticking, Palestinians pin hopes on Paris summit

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

File - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Giant Center, in Hershey, Pa. After a pair of diplomatic victories, the Palestinians are now setting their sights on a Mideast peace conference in France next month in a bid to rally support as they prepare for the uncertainty of the Trump Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment 7 min Captain Yesterday 14
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 18 min Le Jimbo 75
News Kerry Says Netanyahu's Settlement Stance Risks ... 1 hr Coconutz9888 16
News Chuck Schumer Contradicts Kerry's Gaza Claims 1 hr Tango1676 2
News Britain, edging toward Trump, scolds Kerry over... 1 hr Trump your President 6
News Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi... 1 hr davy 10
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,270
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,132 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,175

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC