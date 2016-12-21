Why the U.N. Resolution on Israeli Squatting Didn't Go Far Enough
An Israeli settler sits on tires to be used as barricades to block the entrance to Amona, an unauthorized Israeli outpost in the West Bank, east of the Palestinian town of Ramallah, Dec. 15, 2016. The United Nations Security Council on Friday passed a resolution with 14 member states in favor and 1 abstaining , condemning Israeli government support for Israeli squatters who steal Palestinian land and squat on it in the Palestinian West Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 hr
|Democrat Hero
|9
|PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|5 hr
|anonymous
|15
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|12 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|19
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|23 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,...
|Sat
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Trump Blow Up the Israeli-Palestinian Two-...
|Sat
|For Israel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC