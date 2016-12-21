Why the U.N. Resolution on Israeli Squatting Didn't Go Far Enough

An Israeli settler sits on tires to be used as barricades to block the entrance to Amona, an unauthorized Israeli outpost in the West Bank, east of the Palestinian town of Ramallah, Dec. 15, 2016. The United Nations Security Council on Friday passed a resolution with 14 member states in favor and 1 abstaining , condemning Israeli government support for Israeli squatters who steal Palestinian land and squat on it in the Palestinian West Bank.

