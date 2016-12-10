What the UNSC resolution means for the US and Israel
The United Nations Security Council on Friday passed a resolution condemning Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The United States abstained on the resolution, allowing it to pass, rather than vetoing it -- as it usually does with resolutions it sees as overly critical of Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|23
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Kerry yearns for peace in a vanished Middle East
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Commentary: Netanyahu's a putz for branding Oba...
|5 hr
|Retribution
|2
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|5 hr
|BLACK POWER
|142
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|7 hr
|barrack
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC