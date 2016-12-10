US-Israel cybersecurity collaboration...

US-Israel cybersecurity collaboration act signed into law

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times of Israel

US President Barack Obama on Friday enacted legislation to strengthen collaborative cybersecurity research and development efforts between the United States and Israel, one of the congressman involved in drafting the bill said Monday. The US-Israel Advanced Research Partnership Act of 2016, which had bipartisan support, will expand existing joint research and create a grant for new development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How many Jews are there in the world? 12 min yehoshooah adam 3
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 21 min yehoshooah adam 9
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... 1 hr amwayPonzi 1
News My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016 2 hr USS LIBERTY 1
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... 2 hr lavon affair 43
News Trump and Jerusalem 21 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City Tue Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,621 • Total comments across all topics: 277,254,194

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC