US-Israel cybersecurity collaboration act signed into law
US President Barack Obama on Friday enacted legislation to strengthen collaborative cybersecurity research and development efforts between the United States and Israel, one of the congressman involved in drafting the bill said Monday. The US-Israel Advanced Research Partnership Act of 2016, which had bipartisan support, will expand existing joint research and create a grant for new development.
